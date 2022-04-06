How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 24, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Xander Schauffele tees off on #1 during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Schauffele looks for better results in the 2022 Masters Tournament after he finished third shooting -7 in this tournament a year ago at Augusta National Golf Club.

How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +2000

Schauffele's Recent Performance

Schauffele has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Schauffele has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Schauffele last played this course in 2021, finishing third in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 35 - $58,239 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 12 -11 $159,900 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 13 -9 $243,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 3 -15 $434,600

