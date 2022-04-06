How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Xander Schauffele looks for better results in the 2022 Masters Tournament after he finished third shooting -7 in this tournament a year ago at Augusta National Golf Club.
How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +2000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Schauffele's Recent Performance
- Schauffele has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Schauffele has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- Schauffele last played this course in 2021, finishing third in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
35
-
$58,239
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
12
-11
$159,900
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
13
-9
$243,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
3
-15
$434,600
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)