Zach Johnson will compete April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In his most recent tournament he placed 13th in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -8 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
How to Watch Zach Johnson at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +35000
Johnson's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Johnson has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Johnson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- He missed the cut the last time he played Augusta National Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
13
-8
$158,670
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
42
+7
$37,464
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+6
$0
