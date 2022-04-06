How to Watch Zach Johnson at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Zach Johnson takes a tee shot from the first hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Johnson will compete April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In his most recent tournament he placed 13th in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -8 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

How to Watch Zach Johnson at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +35000

Johnson's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Johnson has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Johnson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

He missed the cut the last time he played Augusta National Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 13 -8 $158,670 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC E $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 42 +7 $37,464 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +6 $0

