How to Watch Zach Johnson at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Zach Johnson takes a tee shot from the first hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Johnson will compete April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In his most recent tournament he placed 13th in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -8 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

How to Watch Zach Johnson at the Masters Tournament

  • Date: April 7-10, 2022
  • TV: ESPN
  • Location: Augusta, Georgia
  • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
  • Odds to Win: +35000
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Johnson's Recent Performance

  • Over his last eight rounds, Johnson has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
  • Johnson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
  • He missed the cut the last time he played Augusta National Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

13

-8

$158,670

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

E

$0

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+9

$0

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

42

+7

$37,464

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

MC

+6

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Masters First Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_18030777
2022 Masters Tournament

