How to Watch Zach Johnson at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Zach Johnson had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the RBC Heritage in 2021, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Harbour Town Golf Links.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Johnson's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Johnson has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Johnson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- The last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Johnson failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+5
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
13
-8
$158,670
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
42
+7
$37,464
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
