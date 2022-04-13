Jan 21, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Zach Johnson plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the American Express golf tournament at Nicklaus Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Johnson had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the RBC Heritage in 2021, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Harbour Town Golf Links.

How to Watch Zach Johnson at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Johnson's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Johnson has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Johnson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

The last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Johnson failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +5 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 13 -8 $158,670 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC E $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 42 +7 $37,464

