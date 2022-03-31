How to Watch Zach Johnson at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Zach Johnson shot second and finished 20th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) March 31 - April 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Valero Texas Open.
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +20000
Johnson's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Johnson has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Johnson has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Johnson last played this course in 2015, finishing 20th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
42
+7
$37,464
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+6
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
43
-4
$26,705
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
