Mar 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Zach Johnson hits his tee shot on the fifteenth hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Johnson shot second and finished 20th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) March 31 - April 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Valero Texas Open.

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +20000

Johnson's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Johnson has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Johnson has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Johnson last played this course in 2015, finishing 20th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC E $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 42 +7 $37,464 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +6 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 43 -4 $26,705

