How to Watch NBA 2K League, 3v3 Gameplay: Stream E-Sports Live, TV Channel

The NBA 2K League expands from 5x5 to 3x3 competitions on Thursday as E-Sports continues to grow.

In the NBA 2K League, tournaments are typically in the 5x5 format, like a traditional NBA game. This year they take over the classic street ball model of 3x3 in NBA 2K with the best E-Sports players in the game competing to win a championship. There are 14 total teams in this tournament, six in the Eastern Conference and eight in the Western Conference all looking to move on Thursday.

How to Watch NBA 2K League, 3v3 Gameplay Today:

Game Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Live stream NBA 2K League, 3v3 Gameplay on fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Jazz Gaming fell down 1-0, then 2-1 in the best of five series to Rim Running, but pulled off the win to advance in the NBA 2k League 3x3 gameplay tournament.

The games are played up to 21, which fly by fast in best of five series, giving the gamers time to adjust, get to know their opponents tendencies and not get bounced in one game with bad luck.

In the Western Conference, the top seeded T-Wolves Gaming takes on Team Europe. This season T-Wolves gaming is 4-1 and playing like the team to beat in this tournament.

The other matchups feature the seventh seeded Cavs Legion taking on 12th seeded Blazer5 Gaming, eighth seeded Warriors Gaming Squad against 11th seeded Mavs Gaming and ninth seeded Kings Guard Gaming challenged by 10th seeded Jazz Gaming.

Over in the Eastern Conference, seventh seeded Hornets Venom, who match up surprisingly well and evenly with their opponents, play the 12th seeded Magic Gaming.

The other two games feature the eighth seeded Raptors Uprising GC taking on 11th seeded Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai and the ninth seeded Grizz Gaming against the 10th seeded Heat Check Gaming.

Regional restrictions may apply.

