How to Watch Boston College vs. Holy Cross in Men's College Hockey

Boston College and Holy Cross both look for their first wins of the young season on the second day of the Ice Breaker Tournament.

The No. 6 Boston College men's hockey team jumped to an early two-goal lead Friday against No. 9 Quinnipiac but then gave up two straight goals to finish with a 2–2 tie.

The Eagles will have another chance to get in the win column in their second game of the season Saturday against Holy Cross.

How to Watch Boston College vs Holy Cross in College Hockey:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

While the game against the unranked Crusaders looks like an easier match for the Eagles, Holy Cross scored an upset against them in 2013 and will look to do the same Saturday at their Ice Breaker Tournament.

In their first game of the tournament, Crusaders couldn't get the puck past the Northeastern goalie on Friday as they were shut out 3–0. They did manage 20 shots on goal but couldn't find the back of the net.

If they can keep their shot production up Saturday, they will have a chance at beating Boston College.

