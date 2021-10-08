    • October 8, 2021
    How to Watch Boston College vs Quinnipiac in College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Boston College and Quinnipiac open up their hockey seasons in the Ice Breaker Tournament on Friday night.
    Author:

    The annual Ice Breaker Tournament is in its 25th year, and this is the first year it is being held in two different locations. 

    Holy Cross is hosting Boston College, Quinnipiac and Northeastern while Minnesota Duluth is hosting Michigan, Minnesota State and Providence.

    How to Watch Boston College at Quinnipiac in College Hockey:

    Match Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Match Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    Live stream the Boston College at Quinnipiac match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Both Boston College and Quinnipiac kick their seasons off with high hopes. The Eagles are ranked No. 6 in the latest poll while Quinnipiac is looking to build off an impressive season when it made the second round of the NCAA tournament.

    Boston College finished the 2020-21 season 17-6-1 but got upset by St. Cloud State 4-1 in the second round of the tournament. The Eagles are looking to put that disappointment behind them and get back to the Frozen Four this year.

    Quinnipiac doesn't have the deep history in hockey that Boston College does, but the team has made it to two national championship games in the last 10 years. They lost both of the games to Yale and North Dakota.

    The Bobcats have become a team to take seriously. They have a tough first match, but they aren't afraid of the best teams in the country and can pull off the early-season upset.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    NCAA Men's Hockey

