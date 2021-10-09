    • October 9, 2021
    How to Watch Long Island at Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Notre Dame men's hockey team opens its season Saturday as the Irish host Long Island in South Bend.
    The Notre Dame men's hockey team will get its season underway Saturday as it hosts Long Island. The Fighting Irish start the season ranked No. 19 in the USCHO national poll.

    How to Watch: Long Island at Notre Dame

    Match Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

    Live stream the Long Island at Notre Dame match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Irish finished last season 14-13-2 and made the NCAA tournament, but they could not play their tournament opener against Boston College due to positive COVID-19 tests in the program. The Eagles moved on to the next round.

    The Irish will look to put that disappointment behind them as they open the new season against an LIU team that already has two matches under its belt.

    LIU opened its season with a two-match series against Penn State last Sunday and Monday. They dropped both by scores of 3–1 and 5–2. Early goals by the Nittany Lions doomed the Sharks in both contests.

    LIU is playing just its second season of varsity hockey. Last year the Sharks went just 3–10.

    Notre Dame should be the favorite in its first game of the season, but LIU will not be intimidated.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Long Island at Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago Plus
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
