How to Watch Warriors vs. Friars

Merrimack gets its season underway with a trip to Providence on Thursday night.

Merrimack has never shied away from good competition in men's hockey and this year is no different. Merrimack opens its 2021-22 season with a trip to No. 11 Providence.

How to Watch: Merrimack at Providence

Match Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Warriors are looking to improve after being well under .500 the last few years. Despite its struggles overall, Merrimack has defeated Providence in three of its last four matches.

The Friars will look to reverse that trend on Thursday and start this season 2-0 after their season-opening win against Army. Providence scored early and often in its 7-0 opening-night win.

The Friars used two goals in the first and second periods and punctuated the win with three more in the third. They outshot Army 40-25 in the blowout win. It was a great start to the season in which they try to get back to the NCAA tournament after missing out on it last year.

Merrimack comes into the match as the underdog, but it is not going to be intimidated by the Friars. The team has shown it can not only play with Providence but also beat the Friars.

