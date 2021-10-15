    • October 15, 2021
    How to Watch Michigan at Minnesota Duluth in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 3 Michigan travels to No. 5 Minnesota Duluth on the first night of the Ice Breaker Tournament in NCAA men's hockey.
    The No. 3 Michigan men's hockey team will face off against No. 5 Minnesota Duluth, the host of the Ice Breaker Tournament. The game comes after No. 1 Minnesota State and No. 10 Providence battle earlier in the day at the tournament.

    How to Watch Michigan at Minnesota Duluth in Men's College Hockey:

    Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC (WLUCDT - Marquette, MI)

    Live stream the Michigan at Minnesota Duluth match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wolverines enter the game after sweeping a doubleheader against Lake Superior State to start the season. Michigan outscored the Lakers 13–5 in the two games combined.

    Michigan has shown it can score early, but will the Wolverines be able to when they play tougher competition? They will be tested this weekend in the Ice Breaker Tournament.

    Minnesota Duluth also comes in undefeated after they swept Bemidji State in two games last weekend. The Bulldogs won the contests 4–2 and 2–1. They didn't have the same offensive explosion as Michigan but still came out with two wins.

    The Ice Breaker Tournament will produce some of the best matchups of the early season. All four teams in the tournament are in the top ten and all four are very capable of coming away with the tournament championship.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

