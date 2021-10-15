    • October 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northeastern at Boston College in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Northeastern heads to Boston College on Friday night looking to get back in the win column after losing to Quinnipiac.
    Author:

    Northeastern had its two-match winning streak to start the year abruptly snapped on Saturday when Quinnipiac shut it out 3-0. 

    The Huskies had beat Bentley University 4-0 and Holy Cross 3-0 to start the year but couldn't get by the Bobcats.

    Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream the Northeastern at Boston College match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Northeastern stayed at No. 18 in the latest polls despite the loss, but Friday brings another tough match, as the Wildcats play on the road against No. 6 Boston College.

    The Eagles beat Holy Cross 5-1 in their latest match on the second day of the IceBreaker Tournament. The win was a day after they played to a 2-2 draw with Quinnipiac.

    After the tie on Friday, Boston College exploded for four first-period goals against Holy Cross to put the game away early. Marc McLaughlin scored two of those goals, one on the power play, to help pace the Eagles. 

    Both of these teams played in the IceBreaker Tournament this past weekend, and Boston College had a little bit more success. The Eagles tied with Quinnipiac while Northwestern dropped that game. 

    The Eagles, based on the results from the tournament, look like a bit of a favorite, but Northeastern is more than capable of pulling off the road upset.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    USATSI_16917082
