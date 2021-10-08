How to Watch Northeastern vs. Holy Cross in Men's College Hockey

Northeastern looks for its second straight win to open the season as the Huskies play Holy Cross Friday night in men's college hockey.

The Northeastern men's hockey team heads to Holy Cross to participate in the 25th annual Ice Breaker tournament. The No. 18 Huskies will play the Crusaders Friday before a top 20 battle with No. 9 Quinnipiac Saturday.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Holy Cross in College Hockey:

Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The Huskies took care of Bentley University last Saturday, winning 4–0 in their season opener. They were led by Aidan McDonough, who scored two goals in the shutout.

Holy Cross lost to Boston University 5–1 last Saturday in an exhibition match, but the game against Northeastern will serve as the Crusaders' season opener. Jack Ricketts scored the first goal of the exhibition game for Holy Cross, but then Boston scored five in a row.

Holy Cross went just 4–12 last year, including a 10-match losing streak to end the year. The Crusaders will look for new results in the new season.

The Crusaders will host No. 6 Boston College on Saturday on the final day of the Ice Breaker Tournament.

