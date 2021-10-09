How to Watch Northeastern vs. Quinnipiac in Men's College Hockey

Northeastern looks for its third straight win as the Huskies play Quinnipiac on the second day of the Ice Breaker Tournament in NCAA men's hockey.

The Northeastern men's hockey team beat Holy Cross 3–0 on the opening day of the Ice Breaker Tournament Friday. The No. 18 Huskies will look to continue their success at the tournament Saturday against No. 9 Quinnipiac.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Quinnipiac in College Hockey:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Aidan McDonough scored his third goal of the young season to start the scoring in the second period.

Matt Choupani scored his first goal of the year later in the second period to put Northeastern up 2–0 and then Jack Hughes added another goal in the third to finish off the scoring. Northeastern only outshot Holy Cross 24–20 but made their shots count.

No. 9 Quinnipiac is coming off a 2–2 tie against No. 6 Boston College on Friday night.

The Bobcats gave up the first two goals of the game but battled back with a goal in each of the second and third periods to pick up the tie. Quinnipiac's goals came from Ty Smilanic and Skyler Brind'Amour.

Northeastern has yet to give up a goat through two matches, but the Bobcats are very capable of putting the puck in the net.

