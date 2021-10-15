Providence and Minnesota State kick off the IceBreaker Tournament on Friday night.

Four Top 10 teams converge on Minnesota for the IceBreaker Tournament on Friday and Saturday. No. 10 Providence and top-ranked Minnesota State will get it started with Michigan and Minnesota Duluth facing off in the nightcap.

How to Watch Providence vs Minnesota State in Men's College Hockey:

Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WLUC - Marquette, MI)

Providence heads west to Minnesota 3-0 on the year, outscoring its opponents 17-3 overall.

The Friars have run through Army, Merrimack and American International in the first three contests, but the competition ramps up on Friday.

Minnesota State is currently ranked No. 1 in the country despite losing its last match 3-1 to second-ranked St. Cloud State. That loss was the second of a two games series in which Minnesota State won the first one 1-0.

The Mavericks come in with a lot to prove this weekend. They will have a target on their backs and will play two teams very capable of beating them.

This could be the best collection of teams in one place until the Frozen Four at the end of the season. All four of these teams are extremely talented and could go home with the tournament championship.

If you love college hockey, Friday and Saturday's matches should be a must-watch.

