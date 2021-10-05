October 5, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Boston College at Northeastern in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boston College looks to snap its four-match winless streak as the Eagles head to Northeastern in NCAA men's soccer.
Author:

Boston College has struggled in ACC play but will step out of the conference Tuesday against Northeastern. The Eagles (3-4-2) will look to snap a four-game winless streak against the Huskies.

In the Eagles' most recent match, they played to a scoreless draw against No. 11 Virginia Tech, leaving them with an 0-2-2 record so far against ACC opponents.

How to Watch Boston College at Northeastern in College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Boston College at Northeastern match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boston College has been shut out in its last four matches, including a pair of 2–0 losses to No. 14 Louisville and Yale and a 3–0 loss to No. 19 Clemson.

Northeastern (7-2-1) is also coming off a loss, just the second of the season for the Huskies. They came back from a 2–0 deficit and tied the match with a goal in the final minute of regulation but fell 3–2 to UNC Wilmington in double overtime.

That loss was the Huskies' first in the CAA and dropped their record to 2–1 in the conference. It also snapped a five-match winning streak.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
