How to Watch Boston College at Virginia in Men's College Soccer

Boston College will hit the road Friday to take on Virginia in men's college soccer.

How to Watch Boston College at Virginia in College Soccer:

Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Both of these teams have struggled to find consistency this season.

Coming into Friday's match, the Eagles have a 4-4-2 record. They are coming off of a 2–1 victory against Northeastern. With Boston College looking to find some momentum, a win against Virginia would be a big step in the right direction.

On the other side of the field, the Cavaliers have compiled a 3-6-2 record so far this year. Their last win came on Sep. 28, when they beat VCU 3–1.

While both teams remain on the fringe of conference championship contention, this matchup could help one of the teams make a move up the conference standings.

