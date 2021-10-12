    • October 12, 2021
    How to Watch Brown at Northeastern in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Brown looks for its fourth win of the year when it travels to Northeastern on Tuesday night in NCAA men's soccer.
    Author:

    The Brown's men's soccer team will look for a win Tuesday against Northeastern.

    The Bears are 3–6 so far this season. They beat Columbia 1–0 in their first Ivy League match of the year but lost 3–1 against Princeton on Saturday, ending their short-lived run at the top of the conference standings.

    How to Watch Brown at Northeastern in Men's College Soccer:

    Match Date: Oct. 12, 2021

    Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream the Brown at Northeastern match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Against Princeton, Brown played well in the first half and went to halftime with a 1–0 lead but could not contain the Tigers in the second half.

    Brown steps out of the conference looking for its fourth win of the year as the Bears travel to Northeastern.

    The Huskies snapped a two-match losing streak when they beat Delaware 3–2 on Saturday. Second-half goals by Federico Tellez and Ryan Massoud helped them erase a 2–1 deficit to pick up their third conference win.

    The win improved Northeastern's CAA record to 3–1 and their overall record to 8-3-1. Northeastern sits in fourth place in the conference, a point behind Hofstra and Elon and three points behind first-place James Madison.

    Despite Northeastern's strong start, the Huskies are just 3–2 at home. Brown will aim to take advantage of that and pick up a big road win Tuesday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

