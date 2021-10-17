How to Watch Cal vs. Santa Clara

    • October 17, 2021
    How to Watch Cal Golden Bears at Santa Clara Broncos in College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With the college soccer season winding down, the Cal Golden Bears are set for a road matchup against the Santa Clara Broncos.
    Heading into a packed Saturday in the sports world, there are quite a few games in multiple sports that are flying under the radar. One of those matchups comes on the college soccer schedule. That matchup has the Cal Golden Bears hitting the road to take on the Santa Clara Broncos.

    How to Watch: Cal at Santa Clara

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live stream Cal at Santa Clara on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this matchup, the Golden Bears have struggled and are looking for an in-state win. They are just 2-8-1 so far this season. While it has been a rough season, Cal is hoping to build into a contender in the near future.

    On the other side of the pitch, the Broncos are coming in with an impressive 7-1-2 record. They are currently ranked No. 70 in the nation. Another win could help them climb even higher. 

    While Santa Clara looks like the better team on paper, the Golden Bears have plenty of talent to work with as well. The Broncos cannot afford to take Cal lightly. Be sure to tune in to see if Cal can pull off an upset.

