How to Watch California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal in College Soccer

With both teams needing a win to get their season back on track, Cal will hit the road to take on Stanford.

The 2021 college soccer season is about halfway through, and fans are starting to see which teams are legitimate contenders. Neither Cal nor Stanford has made a statement to put themselves in that conversation yet, but they both have the opportunity to do so when they face off Sunday.

How to Watch California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

So far this season, the Golden Bears are 2-5-1 and have yet to figure out consistency. They are coming off of a tough loss to Loyola Marymount by a final score of 1-0. A big win over Stanford could help them string a few together and try to get back to .500.

On the other side of the patch, the Cardinal need to rebound from a disappointing defeat. They ended up falling by a final score of 1-0 against Saint Mary's in their last match. A win today would put them back at .500 on the season.

While this matchup may not feature ranked teams or national contenders, it will still be an entertaining game between two hungry teams. Both of these squads could make some noise with some momentum from a win in this game. Make sure to tune in.

