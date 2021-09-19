September 19, 2021
How to Watch Cal at UCLA in NCAA Men's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cal looks to open its Pac-12 schedule with a win Sunday against rival UCLA in NCAA men's soccer.
Author:

The Cal men's soccer team comes into Sunday's match against UCLA looking to snap a two-match losing streak.

The Golden Bears have lost their previous two matches to Pacific and San Diego State and will look to shift their momentum as they open their Pac-12 schedule.

How to Watch Cal at UCLA:

Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live stream the Cal at UCLA match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Golden Bears are 2-3-1 on the year and have struggled to score goals this season.

UCLA is looking to win its second straight game. The Bruins (4-2) beat Stanford 2-0 on Thursday, their fourth win in five games. Three of their four wins this season have been shutouts.

The Bruins beat the Golden Bears 4-3 in double-overtime to end last season and will aim for another victory against their Pac-12 rivals this time around.

Cal won 2-0 in the earlier meeting between the teams in the 2020 season with goals from midfielder Evan Davila and forward Jonathan Estrada, both of whom are on the team again this year. Estrada also had an assist in the Golden Bears' season-ending loss against UCLA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

