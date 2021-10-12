How to Watch Davidson at Virginia Tech in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Davidson men's soccer team enters Tuesday's match against No. 5 Virginia Tech coming off a 4–2 win against La Salle on Saturday. The victory improved their Atlantic 10 record to 2-2-1. The victory kept them right in the middle of the conference standings, just behind St. Joesph's, Fordham and VCU.
Match Date: Oct. 12, 2021
Match Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ACC Network (Local)
The Wildcats used three second-half goals to take down La Salle and bounce back after a 5–1 loss to Fordham in their previous match. They will look to keep the momentum going when they head to Virginia Tech for an out-of-conference match.
The Hokies have won five of their last six matches, with the other match being a 0–0 draw against Boston College.
Virginia Tech has climbed up the national rankings and bested No. 23 Louisville 4–2 on Friday night. After a scoreless first half, the Hokies exploded for four goals in the second to take home a huge conference win.
Against Davidson, Virginia Tech can't afford to get caught looking ahead to their ACC clash with Wake Forest on Saturday.
