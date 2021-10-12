    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Davidson at Virginia Tech in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Davidson looks for its second win in a row as the Wildcats face Virginia Tech on Tuesday night in NCAA men's soccer.
    Author:

    The Davidson men's soccer team enters Tuesday's match against No. 5 Virginia Tech coming off a 4–2 win against La Salle on Saturday. The victory improved their Atlantic 10 record to 2-2-1. The victory kept them right in the middle of the conference standings, just behind St. Joesph's, Fordham and VCU.

    How to Watch Davidson at Virginia Tech in Men's College Soccer:

    Match Date: Oct. 12, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (Local)

    Live stream the Davidson at Virginia Tech match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wildcats used three second-half goals to take down La Salle and bounce back after a 5–1 loss to Fordham in their previous match. They will look to keep the momentum going when they head to Virginia Tech for an out-of-conference match.

    The Hokies have won five of their last six matches, with the other match being a 0–0 draw against Boston College. 

    Virginia Tech has climbed up the national rankings and bested No. 23 Louisville 4–2 on Friday night. After a scoreless first half, the Hokies exploded for four goals in the second to take home a huge conference win.

    Against Davidson, Virginia Tech can't afford to get caught looking ahead to their ACC clash with Wake Forest on Saturday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    12
    2021

    Davidson at Virginia Tech in Men's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16937212
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Wizards

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Davidson at Virginia Tech in Men's College Soccer

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16927281
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Ohio State at Indiana in Men's College Soccer

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Brown at Northeastern in Men's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    kris-bryant
    SI Guide

    Three MLB Elimination Games in Chicago, Atlanta and L.A.

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_10910225
    Soccer

    How to Watch Denmark vs. Austria in World Cup Qualifying

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_10901875
    Soccer

    How to Watch Portugal vs. Luxembourg in World Cup Qualifying

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_10900997
    Soccer

    How to Watch Albania vs. Poland in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    4 hours ago
    Soccer Fans
    Soccer

    How to Watch Northern Ireland vs. Bulgaria in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    4 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy