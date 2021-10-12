Davidson looks for its second win in a row as the Wildcats face Virginia Tech on Tuesday night in NCAA men's soccer.

The Davidson men's soccer team enters Tuesday's match against No. 5 Virginia Tech coming off a 4–2 win against La Salle on Saturday. The victory improved their Atlantic 10 record to 2-2-1. The victory kept them right in the middle of the conference standings, just behind St. Joesph's, Fordham and VCU.

How to Watch Davidson at Virginia Tech in Men's College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

The Wildcats used three second-half goals to take down La Salle and bounce back after a 5–1 loss to Fordham in their previous match. They will look to keep the momentum going when they head to Virginia Tech for an out-of-conference match.

The Hokies have won five of their last six matches, with the other match being a 0–0 draw against Boston College.

Virginia Tech has climbed up the national rankings and bested No. 23 Louisville 4–2 on Friday night. After a scoreless first half, the Hokies exploded for four goals in the second to take home a huge conference win.

Against Davidson, Virginia Tech can't afford to get caught looking ahead to their ACC clash with Wake Forest on Saturday.

