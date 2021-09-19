September 19, 2021
How to Watch Duke at North Carolina in NCAA Men's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Duke and North Carolina take the pitch for a conference rivalry match Sunday in NCAA men's soccer.
Author:

Duke and North Carolina take their rivalry to the soccer field Sunday as the two Atlantic Coast Conference archnemeses face off in Durham.

The No. 12 Blue Devils are 1-0 in the conference after beating Virginia Tech 1-0 on Sept. 11, while the No. 16 Tar Heels dropped their opener to No. 5 Pittsburgh 4-0 on Sept. 10.

How to Watch Duke at North Carolina:

Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Duke at North Carolina match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss was the first of the season for North Carolina (4-1-1). The Tar Heels beat Campbell 1-0 in their most recent contest. All four of the Tar Heels' wins have come via shutout.

The Blue Devils are 4-1 on the season and all of their wins have also been shutouts. Their one loss came in overtime against Seattle.

Excluding North Carolina's 4-0 blowout loss against Pitt, Duke and North Carolina have given up just two goals combined this season, so expect a low-scoring affair Sunday.

Duke will look to grab its second ACC Win of the season and put North Carolina in an 0-2 hole to start conference play.

