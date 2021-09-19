How to Watch Duke at North Carolina in NCAA Men's Soccer

Duke and North Carolina take the pitch for a conference rivalry match Sunday in NCAA men's soccer.

Duke and North Carolina take their rivalry to the soccer field Sunday as the two Atlantic Coast Conference archnemeses face off in Durham.

The No. 12 Blue Devils are 1-0 in the conference after beating Virginia Tech 1-0 on Sept. 11, while the No. 16 Tar Heels dropped their opener to No. 5 Pittsburgh 4-0 on Sept. 10.

How to Watch Duke at North Carolina:

Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Duke at North Carolina match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss was the first of the season for North Carolina (4-1-1). The Tar Heels beat Campbell 1-0 in their most recent contest. All four of the Tar Heels' wins have come via shutout.

The Blue Devils are 4-1 on the season and all of their wins have also been shutouts. Their one loss came in overtime against Seattle.

Excluding North Carolina's 4-0 blowout loss against Pitt, Duke and North Carolina have given up just two goals combined this season, so expect a low-scoring affair Sunday.

Duke will look to grab its second ACC Win of the season and put North Carolina in an 0-2 hole to start conference play.