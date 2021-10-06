    • October 6, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgetown at Seton Hall in College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Georgetown puts its No. 1 ranking and undefeated record on the line when it heads to Seton Hall.
    Author:

    Georgetown is the top-ranked team in Men's College Soccer and is showing no signs of slowing down. The Hoyas have swept their schedule so far, going a perfect 8-0 on the year and giving up just three goals in the process. 

    How to Watch: Georgetown at Seton Hall

    Match Date: Oct. 6, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the Georgetown at Seton Hall match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Hoyas will look for their ninth straight win and third in a row in the Big East when they travel to Seton Hall on Wednesday night. Georgetown lost the last time it played Seton Hall when the Pirates beat the Hoyas 2-1 in the Big East tournament in 2020.

    Seton Hall is hoping it can recreate that magic as it looks for its first Big East win this year. The Pirates have lost their first two conference matches to Providence and Marquette. They had their third Big East match canceled against Butler due to travel difficulties.

    Seton Hall has struggled to stop teams during its losing streak as it has given up nine goals during the slump. The team will need to tighten up its defense if it wants to pull off the upset over the top-ranked Hoyas.

    Georgetown is a big favorite and will look for revenge on the Pirates after they knocked the Hoyas out of the Big East tournament last year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    6
    2021

    Georgetown at Seton Hall

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16892653
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals vs. Bruins

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_16881161
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Rangers

    41 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Georgetown at Seton Hall in College Soccer

    41 seconds ago
    Volleyball Fans
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Iowa at Wisconsin in Women's College Volleyball

    41 seconds ago
    Paralympics Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Mississippi State at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13610106
    Soccer

    How to Watch Forge FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/7/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Howard vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 205
    NCAA Football

    Cincinnati vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy