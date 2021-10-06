How to Watch Georgetown at Seton Hall in College Soccer

Georgetown puts its No. 1 ranking and undefeated record on the line when it heads to Seton Hall.

Georgetown is the top-ranked team in Men's College Soccer and is showing no signs of slowing down. The Hoyas have swept their schedule so far, going a perfect 8-0 on the year and giving up just three goals in the process.

How to Watch: Georgetown at Seton Hall

Match Date: Oct. 6, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Hoyas will look for their ninth straight win and third in a row in the Big East when they travel to Seton Hall on Wednesday night. Georgetown lost the last time it played Seton Hall when the Pirates beat the Hoyas 2-1 in the Big East tournament in 2020.

Seton Hall is hoping it can recreate that magic as it looks for its first Big East win this year. The Pirates have lost their first two conference matches to Providence and Marquette. They had their third Big East match canceled against Butler due to travel difficulties.

Seton Hall has struggled to stop teams during its losing streak as it has given up nine goals during the slump. The team will need to tighten up its defense if it wants to pull off the upset over the top-ranked Hoyas.

Georgetown is a big favorite and will look for revenge on the Pirates after they knocked the Hoyas out of the Big East tournament last year.

