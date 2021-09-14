How to Watch Northeastern at Harvard in NCAA Men's College Soccer

Northeastern looks to continue its hot start when it travels to Harvard Tuesday night.

The Northeastern men's soccer team has won four of its five matches to start the season, and the Huskies will look to continue their strong start on the road Tuesday against Harvard.

Northeastern's lone loss so far came against No. 12 New Hampshire. Even in the 1-0 loss, the Huskies played a tight match and kept the Wildcats off the scoreboard until the 63rd minute.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 14, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

All of Northeastern's games this season have been decided by one goal except the team's 1-1 draw against UMass to open the season.

Northeastern went 3-1-1 last season, which was abbreviated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This season, the Huskies are looking for their first full winning season since 2012.

Harvard comes into this match with only two matches under its belt this season. The Crimson are 1-0-1 with a win over Central Connecticut State and a draw against Bryant.

Harvard opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic and failed to win a single match in 2019, finishing 0-14-1. Harvard has just five matches since the start of the 2017 season.

Both teams have faced Bryant this season. Northeastern won 3-2 in its content, while Harvard tied 1-1.

