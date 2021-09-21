September 21, 2021
How to Watch Holy Cross at Northeastern in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Massachusetts teams with surprising starts to the 2021 season are set for a Tuesday night contest.
The Holy Cross men's soccer team (4-1-2) will head 44 miles east Tuesday to face Northeastern (5-1-1) in a non-conference match.

How to Watch Holy Cross at Northeastern:

Game Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN Plus

Live stream the Holy Cross at Northeastern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Northeastern is having a surprising year after being picked to finish eighth out of nine teams in the CAA preseason poll. The Huskies are already 2-0-0 in conference play with wins over Hofstra and William and Mary, both teams that were expected to be better than Northeastern. The Huskies' only loss so far this season came in a 1-0 defeat to No. 9 New Hampshire.

Timothy Ennin leads the team in scoring, with five goals and one assist. Federico Tellez has added two goals and five assists.

As for Holy Cross, the Crusaders were picked to finish eighth out of 10 teams in the Patriot League, but they won their first conference game, defeating American 2-1 Saturday. Their lone loss on the season came against Boston College.

Evan Jones leads the team in scoring with three goals and also has three assists. Max Krause has been heavily involved as well, with five assists and two goals.

These programs last faced each other in 2019, and the Huskies came away with a 2-0 victory. In a matchup of two overachieving teams, one squad will get another resume boost.

Regional restrictions may apply.

NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Holy Cross at Northeastern

