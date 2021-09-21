How to Watch Indiana vs. Northwestern

No. 11 Indiana heads to Evanston on Tuesday night to take on Northwestern in a Big Ten matchup.

The No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers men's soccer team (3-2-1) will go on the road on Tuesday for a meeting with the unranked Northwestern Wildcats (2-3-2). This is the second conference game for both schools. Both lost in their conference openers.

How to Watch Indiana at Northwestern:

Game Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network Alternate

Indiana lost to Rutgers at home 2-1. That followed with 1-1 tie in double overtime against No. 16 Akron. The team's last win was against Xavier on Sept. 6th.

The Hoosiers have been efficient this season, with Tommy Mihalic and Daniel Munue leading the team with two goals apiece. Mihalic has taken five shots, while Munie has taken three. Indiana ranks just 117th in shot attempts at 10.8 per game.

Northwestern is coming off a 2-1 loss to Penn State. The team's last win was on Sept. 6th, when it defeated Kansas City by a 2-1 margin. The team has one win and one tie when playing at home.

Paul Son and Justin Weiss lead the Wildcats with two goals each. Weiss leads the team with 18 shot attempts.

Indiana has dominated the all-time series between these teams with 33 wins. Northwestern has just three victories, though one of those came back in February. Indiana has won eight of the last 10 meetings, with one loss and one tie.

History suggests that the Hoosiers should win this one, but Northwestern has played them tough recently.

