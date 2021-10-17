    • October 17, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana at Penn State in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Indiana goes for its fourth straight victory when it heads to Penn State on Sunday afternoon in college soccer.
    Author:

    Indiana has been on a roll since an upset 2-1 overtime loss to Michigan on Oct. 1. Since that loss, the Hoosiers have rolled off three straight wins and have outscored their opponents 13-0 combined.

    How to Watch Indiana at Penn State in Men's College Soccer:

    Match Date: Oct. 17, 2021

    Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Indiana at Penn State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Indiana had its biggest offensive output last Sunday when it drilled Trine 9-0 and then followed that up with a big 3-0 win against conference rival Ohio State.

    The wins have moved the Hoosiers to 8-3-1 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten. They currently sit three points back of first-place Penn State.

    Indiana will get a chance to pull into a tie with the Nittany Lions if it can pull out a road win Sunday.

    Penn State has been very good in the Big Ten so far, winning all four of it matches. Last week the Nittany Lions took down No. 22 Rutgers 2-0 and then Michigan 2-1.

    Penn State did drop a match on Wednesday to Akron 2-1, but it was out of conference so it didn't affect the team's standings in the Big Ten.

    The Nittany Lions get back to conference play on Sunday in what should be a great match. The Hoosiers will look to deal Penn State its first loss and drop the team out of first place.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    October
    17
    2021

    Indiana at Penn State in Men's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
