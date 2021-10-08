How to Watch Louisville at Virginia Tech in Men's College Soccer

No. 23 Louisville hits the road Friday for an ACC matchup with No. 9 Virginia Tech in NCAA men's soccer.

Two top 25 ACC teams clash Friday night in men's college soccer as No. 23 Louisville hits the road to take on No. 9 Virginia Tech.

How to Watch Louisville at Virginia Tech in College Soccer:

Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Game Time: 5 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

You can live stream the Louisville at Virginia Tech game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far this season, the Cardinals have a record of 7–3. They are coming off of a tough 3–1 loss against No. 3 Duke. Before that loss, they had been on a five-game winning streak.

The Hokies have a 6-1-3 record this season. Their last matchup against Boston College ended in a 0–0 tie.

These two teams are both top contenders for the ACC title this season. The Hokies are led by Jacob Labovitz, who has five goals in eight matches this season.

With two ranked teams going up against each other, each will be looking to make a statement. If the Cardinals can knock off the Hokies, they will be taken seriously as a contender. If the Hokies win, they could continue to climb up the top 10.

Regional restrictions may apply.