    • October 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can No. 16 Loyola Marymount rebound from its first loss of the season Saturday against Gonzaga in NCAA men's soccer?
    Author:

    The No. 16 Loyola Marymount men's soccer team dropped its WCC opener to Pacific but will look to get back to its winning ways Saturday against Gonzaga.

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: Stadium 3

    You can live stream the Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Lions (8-1-1, 0-1-0) were shut out 1–0 by Pacific. Despite the strong record and high ranking, Loyola Marymount has not been an offensive juggernaut. The Lions have scored one or fewer goals in six of 10 games so far.

    Their defense has been the key for this team. A 3–2 win over UC Riverside marks the only game this season that the Lions allowed more than one goal in a game. The team allows 0.60 goals per game on average, the 13th-best mark in NCAA Division I.

    Gonzaga (6-4-0, 1-0-0) opened WCC play with a 3–2 win over San Diego. After opening the year with a pair of losses, the team ran off four wins in a row.

    The Bulldogs average 1.4 goals per game while allowing 1.2. Demitrius Kigeya and Logan Dorsey lead the team with three goals each, and Kigeya also has three assists.

    Loyola Marymount won the meeting of these teams in March 2–1. The Lions have now won the past six meetings in this series.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

