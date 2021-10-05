How to Watch Michigan State at Michigan in Men's College Soccer

The Spartans and Wolverines are set to face off in a rivalry match Tuesday in NCAA men's soccer.

Michigan State and Michigan take their rivalry to the soccer pitch Tuesday as their men's soccer teams face off.

How to Watch Michigan State at Michigan:

Game Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

You can live stream the Michigan State at Michigan game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into this matchup, the Spartans are 4-5-1 and are coming off of back-to-back 1–0 losses against Indiana and Penn State. Beating the Wolverines could help them get back on track.

Senior forward Farai Mutatu leads Michigan State with five goals this season. Senior midfielder Jack Beck leads the team with six assists.

On the other side, the Wolverines hold a 5-4-1 record. They beat the Hoosiers 2-1 in overtime in their last outing. They beat Northwestern 3–1 in the game before that. If they can defeat the Spartans, they would extend their winning streak to three games.

Senior midfielder Kevin Buca leads Michigan with four goals on the season.

Make sure to tune into this Big Ten rivalry match at 8 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.