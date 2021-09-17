How to Watch Michigan State at Wisconsin in NCAA Men's Soccer

Michigan State and Wisconsin kick off their Big Ten schedules when they meet Friday.

The Michigan State and Wisconsin men’s soccer teams are both trying to get off on the right foot as they start Big Ten play Friday night. Both teams are sitting at .500 as they enter their match and are looking to get over the hump.

How to Watch Michigan State at Wisconsin:

Game Date: Sep. 17, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network Alternate

The Spartans head into the match with a 3-3 record. They beat Notre Dame 4-3 in their most recent game but lost two straight before that. Against the Fighting Irish, the Spartans trailed 3-1 at halftime but scored three straight goals in the second half to pick up the much-needed win.

The Badgers enter Friday’s match against Michigan State looking for their third-straight win after back-to-back victories over Butler and Marquette.

Those were Wisconsin's first two wins of the year after starting the season off with an 0-2-2 record. The Badgers have not scored more than one goal in any match this season and only have four total on the campaign.

Wisconsin will look to ramp up its offense against a Michigan State team that can put the ball in the net. The Spartans have scored 11 goals this year, including seven in a two-match stretch.

