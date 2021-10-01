October 1, 2021
How to Watch Michigan at Indiana in College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan visits an Indiana team that is managing some uncharacteristic struggles this season.
Indiana is having a down year in 2021. The perennial power has already lost two matches this year and is just 2-1 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers are not lacking in talent, but for a team that usually only loses two or three games per year, it is a bit of a surprise.

How to Watch: Michigan at Indiana

Match Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Michigan at Indiana match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hoosiers lost their Big Ten opener to Rutgers 2-1 after giving up two second-half goals. They bounced back with a 2-1 win over Northwestern and a 1-0 win over Michigan State.

Michigan (1-1 in the Big Ten) is coming off a 3-1 win over Northwestern. The win against the Wildcats snapped a two-match losing streak after the Wolverines dropped their Big Ten opener to Maryland and the next match to Notre Dame.

The Wolverines have played the Hoosiers tough in recent seasons. They lost the last three times these teams have met by the same 1-0 scoreline. 

This game should be no different. Both of these teams have played close matches all year, and this should be another hard-fought low-scoring match between the two rivals.

