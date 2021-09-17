How to Watch Michigan at Maryland in Men's College Soccer

Michigan looks to open up Big Ten play with a road upset of No. 8 Maryland on Friday night.

The Michigan men's soccer team enters its Big Ten conference opener against Maryland with a 3-2-1 record. The Wolverines' two losses this year came against No. 24 Duke and No. 12 New Hampshire, both by a 1-0 scoreline.

How to Watch Michigan at Maryland:

Match Date: Sept. 17, 2021

Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network Alternate

All three of the Wolverines' wins have come by a 2-1 score. They have not scored more than two goals in any game this year.

Maryland comes into the match with a 4-1 record. The Terrapins' only loss came against No. 1 Georgetown in their last match. They went toe-to-toe with the Hoyas but lost 1-0.

Maryland is the highest-ranked Big Ten team as the conference schedule gets underway, but Indiana also aims to vie for the conference title.

Michigan enters Friday's game as an underdog but looks to score an upset against a strong Maryland side. The Wolverines have the talent to pull off a surprise win, but the Terrapins have been a consistent competitor over the last decade and plan to keep their place in the top 10.

