How to Watch Michigan at Penn State in Men's College Soccer

Michigan heads on the road looking to snap Penn State's two-match winning streak Sunday in NCAA men's soccer.

The Michigan men's soccer team heads on the road to Penn State Sunday riding a three-match unbeaten streak.

The Wolverines beat Northwestern 3–1 and upset Indiana 2–1 before tying rival Michigan State 2–2 on this run.

How to Watch: Michigan at Penn State

Match Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

In the match against Michigan State, the Wolverines needed a late goal to earn the tie against the Spartans. The draw was Michigan's first in the Big Ten and moved its record to 2-1-1 in the conference.

Penn State has won its last two matches, including a 2–0 upset of No. 22 Rutgers on Tuesday night. The win improved the Nittany Lions' record to 3–0 in the Big Ten.

Penn State currently sits along at the top of the Big Ten standings. Wisconsin is the only other unbeaten team, but the Badgers have a tie to keep them just behind the Nittany Lions.

Michigan is also right behind Penn State and if the Wolverines could pull off a win on the road, they could move up the standings.

These two teams last met in the Big Ten tournament last season with the Nittany Lions pulling off the 4–1 win.

