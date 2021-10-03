How to Watch N.C. State vs. North Carolina

N.C. State and North Carolina face off in an ACC rivalry match Sunday in NCAA men's soccer.

Both the N.C. State and North Carolina men's soccer teams have looked solid this season heading into their matchup Sunday. A win over an in-state rival would provide either with a momentum boost.

How to Watch: Wolfpack vs. Tar Heels

Match Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

The Tar Heels come into this matchup with a 5-3-1 record. They are coming off a 2–1 loss against University of North Carolina Wilmington. Getting back on track with an ACC win over N.C. State would help North Carolina get back on track.

On the other side of the pitch, the Wolfpack are fresh off a dominant 6–2 win over Longwood. They will look to extend their winning streak with a win against the Tar Heels.

The Wolfpack have scored 2.0 goals per game and allowed 1.22 goals per game so far this season. Luke Hille leads the team with four goals in three games played.

