    • October 8, 2021
    How to Watch North Carolina State at Syracuse in College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday night, North Carolina State and Syracuse are set for a huge college soccer matchup.
    As the 2021 college soccer season continues forward, contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pack. However, this year there are quite a few teams that are still vying for positioning as the year moves on.

     On Friday night, North Carolina State will hit the road to take on Syracuse.

    How to Watch North Carolina State at Syracuse in College Soccer:

    Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ACC Network (G)

    You can live stream the NC State at Syracuse game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, NC State has put together a solid campaign. Coming into this matchup with Syracuse, it holds a 5-4-1 record. Last time out, the Wolfpack faced off against the North Carolina Tar Heels and ended up losing that game by a final score of 4-0.

    On the other side of the field, the Orange are 6-5-1 so far this season. They are fresh off of a dominant win over Colgate and are looking to win their second game in a row.

    Obviously, both of these teams need to start stringing some wins together. Both squads have a lot of talent on the roster, but they just haven't been very consistent so far. A win in this one would be a big step in the right direction.

    Even though neither of these two teams is ranked, it should be a very entertaining game. They are both winning programs right now and both are hungry for a big win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
