North Carolina heads to Louisville on Friday night for an ACC battle.

North Carolina stepped out of conference on Tuesday when it played and beat Wofford 1-0. The win improved the Tar Heels' overall record to 7-4-1 on the year.

How to Watch North Carolina at Louisville in Men's College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the North Carolina at Louisville match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tar Heels have had a strange last month and a half of soccer. They have alternated wins and losses during their last nine matches. The inconsistent play has them just 2-3 in the ACC.

UNC will look to finally break that streak and win its second match in a row when it travels to Louisville on Friday night.

The Cardinals also played outside the ACC on Tuesday when they whipped Eastern Illinois 5-0. The win snapped a two-match losing streak in which they lost to No. 4 Duke and No. 9 Virginia Tech.

Those losses are the only ones in the conference for Louisville, as the team currently sits 3-2 in the ACC. The Cardinals beat Wake Forest, Syracuse and Boston College during a five-match winning streak during September.

Louisville is currently tied with Clemson for first place in the Atlantic division and needs to take care of North Carolina to keep pace.

Regional restrictions may apply.