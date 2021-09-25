How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia in NCAA Men's Soccer

North Carolina and Virginia both look for their first ACC win when they play Saturday afternoon.

The Tar Heels and Cavaliers have each dropped two ACC games and come into this matchup desperate for a win.

How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia:

Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the North Carolina at Virginia match on fuboTV:

The Tar Heels' two losses in ACC play have come to Pitt and Duke, both shutouts. It has been tough losses for North Carolina to start conference play, especially since those are its only defeats this year.

The Cavaliers are also 0-2 in the ACC and come into this match on a five-match winless streak. They have struggled since winning their first two matches of the year. Virginia has failed to win since then and could really use a win against North Carolina.

North Carolina has the better record coming into this match, but Virginia has had closer matches in the conference so far. Games against North Carolina State and Wake Forrest await the Tar Heels while Virginia's next ACC opponent is Notre Dame.

Be sure to tune in to catch which ACC team snags its first conference win of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.