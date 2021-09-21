How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Michigan

Notre Dame looks for its second straight win when it heads to Michigan Tuesday night.

The Notre Dame men's soccer team heads to rival Michigan Tuesday night after a 1-0 win against N.C. State Friday night.

The win against the Wolfpack was just the second of the year and the first in four games for the Irish, who were coming off a three-match winless streak in which they lost to No. 10 Kentucky and Michigan State.

How to Watch: Notre Dame at Michigan

Game Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN U

Live stream the Notre Dame at Michigan match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Irish (2-3-1) will play a Big Ten team for the third time this year and will look for their first win against the conference when they take on the Wolverines. Notre Dame dropped its season opener 3-2 to Indiana in overtime and then lost 4-3 against Michigan State.

Michigan is looking to get back in the win column after dropping a 2-1 match to No. 8 Maryland in its Big Ten opener Friday night. It was their third match against a ranked opponent and their third loss by one goal against a ranked opponent.

After a season-opening tie against Oakland, the Wolverines (3-3-1) have alternated between wins and losses all season long. If that trend continues, they will get the win against the Irish on Tuesday night.

These two schools last played in 2019. In that meeting, Michigan pulled out a 1-0 victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.