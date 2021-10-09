    • October 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Notre Dame at Clemson in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Notre Dame and No. 21 Clemson are set for an ACC clash Saturday in NCAA men's soccer.
    Author:

    The Clemson men's soccer team hosts Notre Dame on Saturday for a key ACC match.

    How to Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Clemson Tigers:

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NESN Plus

    You can live stream Notre Dame at Clemson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The No. 21 Tigers have a 9–2 record so far this season. They enter Saturday fresh off a 2–0 win over Coastal Carolina.

    Clemson beat Wake Forest 2–1 in its most recent ACC match, with goals from Tim Ströbeck and Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador. A win against the Irish would help keep the Tigers trending upward in the conference.

    Notre Dame has gone 6-4-1 so far this season. In the Irish's most recent match, the Irish took down Purdue Fort Wayne by a final score of 4–0. Before that, they beat Virginia 2–1 in their conference opener with goals from forward Jack Lynn and midfielder Mohamed Omar.

    Make sure to tune into this ACC clash. Both the Irish and the Tigers will bring a little extra energy into Saturday's matchup.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

