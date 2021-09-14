September 14, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Michigan State at Notre Dame in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan State looks to snap a two-game losing streak when the Spartans travel to Notre Dame Tuesday night.
Author:

The Michigan State and Notre Dame men's soccer teams have struggled to start the year. The Spartans are just 2-3 while the Fighting Irish have stumbled to a 1-2-1 start.

Both teams will look to get their seasons back on track when they battle Tuesday night in South Bend, Ind.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 14, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Michigan State at Notre Dame NCAA Men's Soccer match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Michigan State comes into the match having lost two in a row. The Spartans were shut out 3-0 by Bowling Green and then lost 5-1 to No. 24 Tulsa. In the game against Tulsa, they gave up four goals in the first half.

Notre Dame's only win so far this year came against Northern Illinois, but the Fighting Irish have come close in several other contests, including 1-1 tie against Boston College and a 3-2 loss in overtime against Indiana.

After giving up eight goals in their last two matches, the Spartans will need to strengthen their defense for a chance to win on the road against Notre Dame.

In 30 head-to-head matchups between the programs, Notre Dame leads the series 17-7-6.

