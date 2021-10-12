Ohio State will look to snap a two-match losing streak when it travels to Indiana on Tuesday night in this NCAA men's soccer showdown.

The Big Ten schedule not been kind so far to the Ohio State men's soccer team. The Buckeyes have scored just one goal in three matches inside the conference and have lost all three heading into Tuesday's match against Indiana.

How to Watch Ohio State at Indiana in Men's College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Ohio State lost 2–0 to Wisconsin on Friday. That loss came on the heels of a 1–0 loss to Northwestern last weekend.

A trip to Indiana won't be any easier for the Buckeyes as the Hoosiers are coming off their biggest offensive output of the year in a 9–0 shutout of Trine.

The match against Trine was the second straight win for the Hoosiers, who beat Omaha 1–0 in their previous match. The two wins helped them bounce back after a 2–1 overtime loss to Michigan.

The loss to the Wolverines dropped their Big Ten record to just 2-2-0 on the year. Overall the Hoosiers are 7-3-1.

The Hoosiers often are a national power but they have not been able to find consistency this year.

