    • October 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oregon State at Stanford in College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    College soccer fans will be in for a treat on Sunday evening when the Oregon State Beavers take on the Stanford Cardinal.
    The Oregon State Beavers hit the road to take on the Stanford Cardinal. These two teams are in very different positions heading into this game, but it should be a good one nonetheless.

    How to Watch: Oregon State vs Stanford

    Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

    Live stream Oregon State at Stanford on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this game, the Beavers are looking to improve upon their already impressive 7-1-1 record. They are currently ranked No. 1 in the nation.

    Meanwhile, the Cardinal have not had the kind of season that they were hoping for. They enter this game with a 4-5-1 record. After losing to the Cal Golden Bears in their last game, a big win over Oregon State would be a breath of fresh air.

    Even though the Beavers are by far the favorites to win this game, the Cardinal are no slouch. With a chance to pick up a massive victory to help turn their season around, Stanford will look to pull off a massive upset.

    Be sure to watch the game live to see if Stanford can down a Pac-12 foe to pick up a win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

