How to Watch Oregon State vs. Cal

    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon State at Cal in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oregon State looks for its third win in a row and to stay unbeaten when it heads to Cal on Thursday night.
    Oregon State has come out on fire in the Pac-12 and is competing with Washington for the top spot in the conference. The Beavers are coming off two straight wins against No. 23 UCLA and No. 13 San Diego State.

    How to Watch: Oregon State at Cal

    Match Date: Oct. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

    Live stream Oregon State at Cal on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win over San Diego State was big. The Aztecs had not given up many goals all year, and the Beavers scored two in their shutout win. Their win against UCLA was also impressive, as they used three goals in a four-minute span to erase a 3-1 deficit to pull off the comeback. 

    Cal will try to slow down the Beavers and snap its own five-match losing streak Thursday night. The Bears have struggled most of the year, going just 2-6-1. They've also had a tough time scoring goals recently.

    They will need to play their best if they want to upset Oregon State, but they could catch the Beavers looking ahead to Stanford this weekend. Oregon State is on a high with the way the team is playing and could easily have a letdown game. 

    How To Watch

    October
    7
    2021

    Oregon State at Cal in Men's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
