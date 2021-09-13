How to Watch Pitt at Penn State in Men's College Soccer

Penn State looks to upset No. 15 Pitt as the Nittany Lions host the Panthers on Monday night.

Penn State lurks just outside the NCAA men's soccer coaches' poll. After winning their last two matches against American and Penn, the Nittany Lions placed three spots outside the top 25 heading into their meeting with No. 15 Pitt on Monday.

Penn State's two recent victories pushed its record to 3-1-1. The team's only loss so far this season came against No. 5 West Virginia. The Nittany Lions will aim to continue their strong play when they host the Panthers.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 13, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Penn State has made the NCAA tournament in each of the last two seasons, and a win against Pitt would bolster the Nittany Lions' tournament credentials this season.

Pitt scored a 4-0 shutout against No. 4 North Carolina in its most recent game. The Panthers (3-2) had lost their previous two games against ranked opponents. The defeats came against No. 5 West Virginia and No. 16 Akron.

The Panthers will try to make another deep NCAA tournament run after reaching the semifinals of the College Cup in 2020 before falling 1-0 against Indiana.

In 2019, in the last meeting between these two programs, Penn State beat Pitt 3-1. The Panthers look to reverse that outcome on Monday night in State College.

