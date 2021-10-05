How to Watch Penn State at Rutgers in Men's College Soccer

Penn State is looking to stay perfect in the Big Ten when it travels to Rutgers on Tuesday night in NCAA men's soccer.

The Penn State men's soccer team shut out Michigan State 1–0 Friday to pick up its second Big Ten win of the season and its third win in four matches. The Nittany Lions will look to continue that success Tuesday on the road against No. 24 Rutgers.

How to Watch Penn State at Rutgers in College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Penn State at Rutgers match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The one loss for Penn State (6-3-1) in its last four matches came against out-of-conference foe Princeton. The team beat Michigan State, Villanova and Northwestern.

The Scarlet Knights (7-1-2) host Penn State looking for their second Big Ten win this season as they are just 1-1-1 in the conference so far. They shut out Maryland a week ago but could not score themselves in the 0–0 draw.

Rutgers beat No. 11 Indiana 2–1 to open its conference schedule but lost 2–0 to unranked Wisconsin. The Scarlet Knights have held opponents to 0.60 goals per game this season but have been held to 1.30 goals per game.

This Big Ten matchup features two schools looking for a win to stay in contention in the conference.

Regional restrictions may apply.