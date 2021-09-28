September 28, 2021
How to Watch Rutgers at Maryland in NCAA Men's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rutgers looks to bounce back after its first loss of the year when it travels to Maryland for a Big Ten matchup in NCAA men's soccer.
Author:

The Rutgers men's soccer team suffered its first defeat of the season Friday with a 2-0 loss to Wisconsin in its season opener. The No. 24 Scarlet Knights will look to put that loss behind them Tuesday when they face No. 7 Maryland.

How to Watch Rutgers at Maryland:

Match Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Rutgers at Maryland match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Terrapins have a 7-1 record overall and 2-0 record in the Big Ten. They beat Michigan 2-1 in their conference opener and then followed that up with a  2-1 win Friday against Ohio State.

The Terrapins' only loss this year came in a close 1-0 defeat to No. 1 Georgetown. They gave up an early goal in that game and could never even the score.

Joshua Bolma leads Maryland with three goals so far this season.

Maryland and Rutgers are the only two Big Ten teams currently ranked in the Top 25. The Scarlet Knights will be looking to rebound from their loss to Wisconsin while the Terps will be looking to maintain their supremacy in the conference.

Regional restrictions may apply.

