How to Watch Saint Joseph's vs. Princeton

September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Saint Joseph's at Princeton in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Princeton puts a two-match winning streak to the test against Saint Joseph's.
Author:

The Saint Joseph's men's soccer team will go on the road Tuesday to face the Princeton Tigers in a non-conference match.

How to Watch Saint Joseph's at Princeton:

Game Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live stream the St. Joseph's at Princeton game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers (2-2) opened the season with consecutive losses to Rutgers and Vermont, but things have come together over their past two contests. They have beaten Colgate and Fairfield by a combined score of 5-0.

Princeton boasts a relentless offense that ranks 11th in the country in shots per game. Francis Akomeah-Sirleaf is the team leader with two goals on just five shot attempts. Daniel Diaz Bonilla leads the team in shot attempts with 13 but has scored just one goal.

Saint Joseph's (2-5) has two wins just like Princeton, but the Hawks have lost five matches. However, the team might have some momentum coming into this game following a 3-1 win over George Mason. The Hawks have only been shut out twice. No Hawks player has scored more than one goal, while Aidan Watkins leads the team with two assists.

When these teams last faced each other in 2019, Princeton came away with a 6-3 victory in the high-scoring affair. That game is the only previous meeting between these programs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
21
2021

Saint Joseph's at Princeton

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Fans
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Saint Joseph's vs. Princeton

Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Mets vs. Red Sox

Soccer Fans
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Michigan

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Orioles vs. Phillies

Cincinnati Reds Joey Votto
MLB

How to Watch Pirates vs. Reds

USATSI_13142998
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Holy Cross at Northeastern

red-sox-rays
SI Guide

Carli Lloyd’s USWNT Farewell Tour Continues

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass looking at wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/23/2021

The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
NCAA Football

Alcorn State vs. UAPB: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/23/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy