How to Watch Saint Joseph's vs. Princeton

The Saint Joseph's men's soccer team will go on the road Tuesday to face the Princeton Tigers in a non-conference match.

How to Watch Saint Joseph's at Princeton:

Game Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

The Tigers (2-2) opened the season with consecutive losses to Rutgers and Vermont, but things have come together over their past two contests. They have beaten Colgate and Fairfield by a combined score of 5-0.

Princeton boasts a relentless offense that ranks 11th in the country in shots per game. Francis Akomeah-Sirleaf is the team leader with two goals on just five shot attempts. Daniel Diaz Bonilla leads the team in shot attempts with 13 but has scored just one goal.

Saint Joseph's (2-5) has two wins just like Princeton, but the Hawks have lost five matches. However, the team might have some momentum coming into this game following a 3-1 win over George Mason. The Hawks have only been shut out twice. No Hawks player has scored more than one goal, while Aidan Watkins leads the team with two assists.

When these teams last faced each other in 2019, Princeton came away with a 6-3 victory in the high-scoring affair. That game is the only previous meeting between these programs.

