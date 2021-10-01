How to Watch San Diego State vs. Washington

San Diego State and Washington both look to stay unbeaten when they battle Thursday night.

The Pac-12 will showcase a battle of its two top teams Thursday night when San Diego State heads to Washington. Neither team has lost this season, although the Aztecs do have two ties. Both are ranked in the top 15 and both feel they have a shot to win the conference.

The match with San Diego State will be Washington's first in the conference. The Aztecs, though, have already played and won two matches to put themselves at the top of the standings in the Pac-12.

San Diego State beat Cal 2-0 in their Pac-12 opener and then slipped by No. 23 Stanford 1-0 in double overtime. The Aztecs have been driven this year by their defense. They have given up just one goal all year long. Cal Poly is the only team to solve their defense when they scored in their 1-1 tie with the Aztecs.

Washington has been almost as impressive as they have surrendered just three goals in their seven games, all wins. The Huskies have climbed to No. 2 in the latest polls and are looking to solve that Aztec defense and get their first Pac-12 win.

This could be the best Pac-12 match of the year as both of these teams are unbeaten and extremely good on defense. This is a must-watch if you enjoy soccer.

