How to Watch San Diego State at San Diego in College Soccer

The 2021 college soccer season has been moving quickly and we are coming down to the final weeks of the year. On Friday night, however, there is a big rivalry matchup for fans to keep an eye on. That matchup comes between the San Diego State Aztecs and the San Diego Toreros.

How to Watch San Diego State Aztecs at San Diego Toreros:

Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Stadium 3

Both of these teams would love to pick up this win. With a rivalry matchup, especially an in-state rivalry, there always seems to be a bit extra on the line.

So far this season, the Aztecs have put together a solid year. They have a 6-3-2 record coming into this matchup, but they are coming off of three straight losses and need to get back in the win column.

What better way to do that than with a big rivalry victory?

On the other side of the field, the Toreros are just 1-10 so far this year. They have struggled to get anything going but could salvage some morale with a win over the Aztecs. It won't be easy, but anything is possible, especially in a rivalry game.

While the Aztecs are favored to win this game, it will be well worth watching. There isn't a lot of love between these two teams and it should be fun viewing.

