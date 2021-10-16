    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Diego State at San Diego in College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday night, a big-time California college soccer rivalry will take place as San Diego State visits San Diego.
    Author:

    The 2021 college soccer season has been moving quickly and we are coming down to the final weeks of the year. On Friday night, however, there is a big rivalry matchup for fans to keep an eye on. That matchup comes between the San Diego State Aztecs and the San Diego Toreros.

    How to Watch San Diego State Aztecs at San Diego Toreros:

    Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: Stadium 3

    Live stream San Diego State at San Diego on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Both of these teams would love to pick up this win. With a rivalry matchup, especially an in-state rivalry, there always seems to be a bit extra on the line. 

    So far this season, the Aztecs have put together a solid year. They have a 6-3-2 record coming into this matchup, but they are coming off of three straight losses and need to get back in the win column. 

    What better way to do that than with a big rivalry victory?

    On the other side of the field, the Toreros are just 1-10 so far this year. They have struggled to get anything going but could salvage some morale with a win over the Aztecs. It won't be easy, but anything is possible, especially in a rivalry game.

    While the Aztecs are favored to win this game, it will be well worth watching. There isn't a lot of love between these two teams and it should be fun viewing.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    15
    2021

    San Diego State at San Diego

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16894267
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch California at Oregon

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16138593
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch San Diego State at San Diego in College Soccer

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16689964
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch San Diego State at San Jose State

    1 minute ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Greg Bell (22) runs the ball against New Mexico Lobos defensive end Joey Noble (98) during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    San Jose State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans running back Tyler Nevens (23) hangs on to the ball for a first down before he is stopped by USC Trojans safety Calen Bullock (27)in the first half of the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    San Diego State vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal safety Kendall Williamson (21) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Cal vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    October 2, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Damien Moore (28) is tackled by the Washington State Cougars during the fourth quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Oregon vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16893692
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Warriors

    31 minutes ago
    HS Football Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Diablo Valley Vikings at Laney Eagles

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy